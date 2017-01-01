

How It Works

Mitch is your personal assistant and product manager.

He follows up with any excess leads in your inbox.

1. Set the percentage you want to earn on each project. This allows Mitch to set the economics for all of your leads and establish payout estimates for his team.

2. Forward any leads you don't have time for to Mitch. All you have to do is forward Mitch any incoming emails or direct messages.

3. Mitch will follow up with your lead and get the job done. Now you can monetize time you don't have.